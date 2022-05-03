Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after buying an additional 3,968,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $176,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 65.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Raymond James by 24,537.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

