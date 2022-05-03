Raymond James Raises Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.96. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

