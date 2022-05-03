Raymond James Trims Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Target Price to C$1.00

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Emerge Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of EMCMF remained flat at $C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Emerge Commerce has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.65.
Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates online e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.