Raymond James Trims Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Target Price to C$1.00

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Emerge Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EMCMF remained flat at $C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Emerge Commerce has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.65.

About Emerge Commerce (Get Rating)

Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates online e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.