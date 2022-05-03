Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

RYAM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $310.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.28.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

