Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RZREF traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,627. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. Razor Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
Razor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
