RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director James Kao Buys 18,000 Shares of Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) Director James Kao purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $390,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,363,071.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBB shares. Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

