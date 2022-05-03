RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will report sales of $64.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.25 million. RCI Hospitality reported sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year sales of $260.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.49 million to $261.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $289.45 million, with estimates ranging from $288.90 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.01. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 420.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $849,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $520,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 50.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

