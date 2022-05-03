RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

RICK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.55. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

