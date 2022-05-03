RealReal (REAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. RealReal has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RealReal to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. RealReal has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $546.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $67,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after purchasing an additional 870,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RealReal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,158,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RealReal by 100.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after acquiring an additional 873,379 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in RealReal by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,700,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 151,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RealReal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

