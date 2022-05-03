Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $950.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,969.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 624,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,768,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.