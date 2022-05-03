Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ferrari (RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2022 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2022 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00.

4/12/2022 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €255.00 ($268.42) price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/4/2022 – Ferrari had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $263.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ferrari is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2022 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/8/2022 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,847. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

