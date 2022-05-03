Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ferrari (RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/27/2022 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/25/2022 – Ferrari had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00.
- 4/12/2022 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €255.00 ($268.42) price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/4/2022 – Ferrari had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $263.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Ferrari is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/11/2022 – Ferrari was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/8/2022 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,847. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.19.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
