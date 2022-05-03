Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP):

4/27/2022 – Tsakos Energy Navigation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/27/2022 – Tsakos Energy Navigation is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Tsakos Energy Navigation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2022 – Tsakos Energy Navigation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Tsakos Energy Navigation is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Tsakos Energy Navigation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

3/19/2022 – Tsakos Energy Navigation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2022 – Tsakos Energy Navigation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE TNP opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.18.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

