Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) recently:

4/25/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $152.00 to $167.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $152.00 to $167.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $200.00.

4/19/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $204.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $152.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $147.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $162.00.

3/14/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $198.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $163.00.

3/9/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

3/8/2022 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

3/4/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $195.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

FANG traded up $7.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.28. The company had a trading volume of 76,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,674. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

