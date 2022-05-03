Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hecla Mining (HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2022 – Hecla Mining was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/26/2022 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

4/15/2022 – Hecla Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

4/13/2022 – Hecla Mining was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.25.

4/13/2022 – Hecla Mining had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.75 to $8.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2022 – Hecla Mining was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/22/2022 – Hecla Mining was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 2.07. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -21.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,718.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 286,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 270,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

