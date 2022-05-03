Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Meritage Homes (MTH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH):
- 5/2/2022 – Meritage Homes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/27/2022 – Meritage Homes was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 4/13/2022 – Meritage Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Meritage Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Meritage Homes is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Meritage Homes is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Meritage Homes was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $148.00.
Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.32. 1,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $125.01.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
