Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Meritage Homes (MTH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH):

5/2/2022 – Meritage Homes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2022 – Meritage Homes was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/13/2022 – Meritage Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Meritage Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Meritage Homes is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Meritage Homes is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Meritage Homes was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $148.00.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.32. 1,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $470,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

