Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC):

4/26/2022 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

4/21/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $124.00 to $130.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $104.00.

4/1/2022 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

3/31/2022 – Wintrust Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $127.00 to $124.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.74. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after purchasing an additional 111,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,814 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

