Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/18/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

3/15/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $18.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

3/14/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/14/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

3/14/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/14/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/14/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/9/2022 – Nektar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

