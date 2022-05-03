Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Timken (TKR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Timken (NYSE: TKR):

5/3/2022 – Timken had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $75.00.

4/19/2022 – Timken was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2022 – Timken had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Timken is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Timken had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Timken was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Timken continues to pursue strategic acquisitions in a bid to broaden portfolio and capabilities across diverse markets, with focus on bearings, adjacent power transmission products and related services. Its diversity in terms of end market, customer and geography, product innovation, and engineering expertise provide it with a competitive edge. Betting on the growing demand for renewable energy, the company has been strengthening its wind and solar businesses. However, cost inflation and supply chain disruptions will likely hurt results this year as well. Timken expects to offset these impacts with pricing actions and operational excellence initiatives. It has been adding to its inventory to meet the high customer demand and to accommodate for supply chain issues, which will help in mitigating the supply chain constraints and inefficiencies.”

3/31/2022 – Timken is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.05%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Timken by 533.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

