Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Given New GBX 7,700 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,460 ($93.19) to GBX 7,700 ($96.19) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.71) to GBX 5,900 ($73.70) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($113.68) to GBX 9,300 ($116.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.45) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,555.56 ($94.39).

LON RKT opened at GBX 6,214 ($77.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,381.78. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.28) and a one year high of GBX 6,709 ($83.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,947.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,047.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

