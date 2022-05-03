Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,700 at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,460 ($93.19) to GBX 7,700 ($96.19) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.45) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.71) to GBX 5,900 ($73.70) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($113.68) to GBX 9,300 ($116.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,555.56 ($94.39).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,218 ($77.68) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,947.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,047.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.45 billion and a PE ratio of -1,381.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,709 ($83.81).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.