Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Raised to GBX 9,300 at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 9,100 ($113.68) to GBX 9,300 ($116.18) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($68.71) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.45) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($93.44) to GBX 7,460 ($93.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,484.44 ($93.50).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 6,225 ($77.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,379.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,709 ($83.81). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,947.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,047.83.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.