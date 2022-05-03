Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) PT Raised to GBX 7,700 at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,460 ($93.19) to GBX 7,700 ($96.19) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.71) to GBX 5,900 ($73.70) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($113.68) to GBX 9,300 ($116.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.45) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,555.56 ($94.39).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,221 ($77.71) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($61.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,709 ($83.81). The stock has a market cap of £44.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,381.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,947.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,047.83.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

