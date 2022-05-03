Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 37,605 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $229,014.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,912.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Christopher Gibson sold 37,155 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $234,448.05.

On Monday, April 18th, Christopher Gibson sold 35,836 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $245,118.24.

On Thursday, April 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,517 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $260,948.52.

On Thursday, April 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,718 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $240,135.72.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $256,126.96.

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $1,444,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $695,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

