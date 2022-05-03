Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RWT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 232.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 91,619 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 174.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

