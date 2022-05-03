REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

