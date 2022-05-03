Regis (RGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.80 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 179.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of RGS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 2,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,505. Regis has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
