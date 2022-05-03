Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $23.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 3,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

