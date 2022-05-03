Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 13,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $320,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,177.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

