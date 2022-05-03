Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 13,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $320,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,177.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of RLAY stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $38.60.
Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
RLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.
About Relay Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.