Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 1,811 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $46,307.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

