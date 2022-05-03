Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,900 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 323.6 days.

Reliance Worldwide stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 653. Reliance Worldwide has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reliance Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

