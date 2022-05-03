Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Renault from €49.00 ($51.58) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Renault from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Renault from €62.00 ($65.26) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($42.11) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

RNLSY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,962. Renault has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

