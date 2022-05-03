Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,834,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 3,040,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 485.4 days.
Shares of RNECF stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
About Renesas Electronics (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renesas Electronics (RNECF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.