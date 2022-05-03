Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,834,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 3,040,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 485.4 days.

Shares of RNECF stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

