ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ RNW opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

