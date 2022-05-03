Repay (RPAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Repay has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of Repay stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. 939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,647. Repay has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 492.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.