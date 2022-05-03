Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brunswick Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report released on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Brunswick stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,613 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brunswick by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,357,000 after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

