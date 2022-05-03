Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CB Financial Services, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBFV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $26.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

