Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Entegris (ENTG)

Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2022 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

4/28/2022 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

4/27/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $183.00 to $150.00.

4/27/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $133.00.

4/27/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $145.00.

4/26/2022 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $186.00.

4/13/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

3/31/2022 – Entegris is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.16 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 1,735.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

