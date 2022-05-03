Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 3rd (ARBB, ASC, AZN, BME, BMRN, BONH, BOO, BP, BRSD, CBOX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 3rd:

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £115 ($143.66) price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.50) target price on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on the stock.

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

CML Microsystems (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Christie Group (LON:CTG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) price target on the stock.

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Energean (LON:ENOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) target price on the stock.

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 675 ($8.43) target price on the stock.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on the stock.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($5.75) price target on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.12) target price on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 370 ($4.62) price target on the stock.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a C$82.00 target price on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.10 target price on the stock.

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$1.10 price target on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its tender rating reiterated by analysts at Haywood Securities.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($4.00) target price on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 7,500 ($93.69) target price on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) price target on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.62) target price on the stock.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $14.75 target price on the stock.

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 415 ($5.18) target price on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,750 ($34.35) target price on the stock.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) target price on the stock.

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$14.75 price target on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on the stock.

Vast Resources (LON:VAST) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Velocys (LON:VLS) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,980 ($24.73) target price on the stock.

M Winkworth (LON:WINK) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

United States Steel (LON:x) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

XP Factory (LON:XPF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

