Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hub Group (HUBG)

4/29/2022 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

4/29/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $95.00 to $109.00.

4/29/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $83.00 to $105.00.

4/29/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $92.00.

4/26/2022 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/11/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $91.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

3/31/2022 – Hub Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

3/4/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

