Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hub Group (HUBG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) in the last few weeks:
- 4/29/2022 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $95.00 to $109.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $95.00 to $109.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $83.00 to $105.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $92.00.
- 4/26/2022 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.
- 4/12/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “
- 4/11/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $91.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Hub Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.
- 3/4/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.