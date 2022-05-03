Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Precision Drilling (PDS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS):

4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$147.00.

4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$135.00 to C$142.00.

4/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00.

4/22/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$85.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$82.50 to C$115.00.

4/13/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Precision Drilling is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$62.50 to C$115.00.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $853.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.50. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.59). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

