Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 67.70% and a negative net margin of 184.22%.
NASDAQ REFR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 9,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.60. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.18.
Research Frontiers Company Profile
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
