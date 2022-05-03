Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 67.70% and a negative net margin of 184.22%.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

NASDAQ REFR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 9,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.60. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Research Frontiers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated ( NASDAQ:REFR Get Rating ) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Research Frontiers worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.