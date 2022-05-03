Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

REZI opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.26. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.