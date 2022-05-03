ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RMD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed stock opened at $199.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.33. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $187.63 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,365,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.