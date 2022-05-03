Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of QSR traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.48. 133,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QSR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

