Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 156,070 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 156,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $558,730.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,076,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,012,330.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 153,428 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $589,163.52.

Shares of RVP stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 368.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

