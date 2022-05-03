Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 153,428 Shares

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 153,428 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $589,163.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,864,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, April 28th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 156,070 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $558,730.60.

Shares of RVP stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $13.91.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 68.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Retractable Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Retractable Technologies by 239.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 44,217 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Retractable Technologies (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.