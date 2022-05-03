Revlon (REV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Revlon to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
REV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.63. Revlon has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.
REV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revlon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
