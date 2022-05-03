Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.560-$1.700 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.240-$0.280 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

