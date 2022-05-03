RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $176.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of -0.28. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

