Richard King Purchases 25,000 Shares of GYG plc (LON:GYG) Stock

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating) insider Richard King acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($14,366.02).
LON:GYG opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £19.81 million and a PE ratio of -20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. GYG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 28.11 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.96 ($1.11).
