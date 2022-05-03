Richard King Purchases 25,000 Shares of GYG plc (LON:GYG) Stock

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating) insider Richard King acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($14,366.02).

LON:GYG opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £19.81 million and a PE ratio of -20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. GYG plc has a 1-year low of GBX 28.11 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.96 ($1.11).

Get GYG alerts:

GYG Company Profile (Get Rating)

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GYG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.